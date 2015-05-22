Lola Levine Series by Monica Brown

BE SEEN WITH LOLA LEVINE!

Genre: Juvenile Fiction/Early Chapter Book

Curriculum Subject: Family Life: Parents/Siblings/Babies, Personal Development: Sports/Teamwork/Competition, Personal Development: Diversity

Grades: 1-3

Lola loves writing in her diario and playing soccer with her team, the Orange Smoothies. But when a soccer game during recess gets “too competitive,” Lola accidentally hurts her classmate Juan Gomez. Now everyone is calling her Mean Lola Levine! Lola feels horrible, but with the help of her family and her super best friend, Josh Blot, she learns how to navigate the second grade in true Lola fashion–with humor and the power of words.

Genre: Juvenile Fiction/Early Chapter Book

Curriculum Subject: Family Life: Parents/Siblings/Babies, Personal Development: Sports/Teamwork/Competition, Personal Development: Diversity

Grades: 1-3

Educator Guide

Lola Levine is fierce on and off the soccer field. She can do a slide tackle (although she’s not supposed to) and even likes gooey worms. Nothing scares Lola! That is, until she’s auditioning in front of EVERYONE for her class play. After Lola is overcome with stage fright, she’s cast as Squirrel #2, a non-speaking part! Lola is disappointed, and she looks to her bubbe for advice and comfort. Can Lola give Squirrel #2 her own special stamp and make it a play to remember?

Genre: Juvenile Fiction/Early Chapter Book

Curriculum Subject: Family Life: Parents/Siblings/Babies, Personal Development: Sports/Teamwork/Competition, Personal Development: Diversity

Grades: 1-3

When new classmate Bella, a ballet dancer, walks into Lola’s class at Northland Elementary, all Lola can see is pink everywhere–pink ribbons, a pink sweatshirt, and pink tennis shoes. Yuck! Pink is Lola’s least favorite color. Plus, Ballet isn’t nearly as hard as soccer, is it? Lola and Bella can’t seem to stop squabbling. But when a mishap during class lands them in Principal Blot’s office, Lola’s mom comes up with a scheme–a ballet scheme–that just might make these classroom rivals realize that ballerinas and soccer players have more in common than they ever thought possible.

Genre: Juvenile Fiction/Early Chapter Book

Curriculum Subject: Family Life: Parents/Siblings/Babies, Personal Development: Sports/Teamwork/Competition, Personal Development: Diversity

Grades: 1-3

The Levines are finally getting a pet–a furry one that is. They are excited about adopting a kitty they name Jelly, but they don’t get very far in the process when Ben starts sneezing. Oh no, he’s allergic! Lola is devastated and sets out to find Jelly a good home. Luckily, Lola is rewarded with a very happy (and still furry) ending!

SERIES PRAISE

★ “Brown introduces a smart, young protagonist with a multicultural background in this series opener for chapter-book readers. Celebrate a truly accepting multicultural character.” —Kirkus Review, starred review

“If you’ve never had a best friend, Lola Levine will undoubtedly become your first. Her appeal is boundless.” – Rita Williams-Garcia, author of Newbery Honor Book and National Book Award Finalist One Crazy Summer

“Lola Levine is a joy, and even though she stops goals at soccer games, she could never stop readers from smiling as they eagerly wait for her next adventure.” – Diana Lopez, author of Confetti Girl and Ask My Mood Ring Who I Feel

“Readers will cheer as Lola balances her troubles at school with the same smart skills that she uses to dominated the soccer field. A lovely bicultural character—and her richly drawn group of peers—promises a cherished new series.” – Meg Medina, author of Pura Belpre Author Honor Book Mango, Abuela, and Me

“A wonderful melding of cultures and soccer facts, Lola Levine captures the diversity of the contemporary classroom.” – Jamie Campbell Naidoo, University of Alabama

“Dolores ‘Lola’ Levine is a sparkling, biracial second grade child who loves the color purple, signing letters with her father’s Jewish term ‘Shalom,’ and practicing Spanish to speak with her Peruvian relatives… Lola Levine is Not Mean! is a perfect book for early readers who will delight in Lola’s many humorous conundrums and their peaceful resolutions.” – Ruth E. Quiroa, National Louis University

“Young readers will enjoy spending time with Lola Levine – a confident, articulate aspiring writer and thoroughly modern, soccer-playing 2nd grader. Her father is Jewish, her mom is Peruvian, and Lola and her younger brother are completely original. Readers are sure to recognize the situations in which Lola finds herself in this fast-paced, gently humorous, contemporary novel.” – Maria Salvadore, Reading Rockets

