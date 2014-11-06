By Malala Yousafzai with Patricia McCormick

Genre: Juvenile Fiction

Curriculum Subject: Personal Development: Self-Discovery, Social Studies: Biographies

Grades: 5-17

I Am Malala. This is my story.

Malala Yousafzai was only ten years old when the Taliban took control of her region. They said music was a crime. They said women weren’t allowed to go to the market. They said girls couldn’t go to school.

Raised in a once-peaceful area of Pakistan transformed by terrorism, Malala was taught to stand up for what she believes. So she fought for her right to be educated. And on October 9, 2012, she nearly lost her life for the cause: She was shot point-blank while riding the bus on her way home from school.

No one expected her to survive.

Now Malala is an international symbol of peaceful protest and the youngest ever Nobel Peace Prize winner. In this Young Readers Edition of her bestselling memoir, which has been reimagined specifically for a younger audience and includes exclusive photos and material, we hear firsthand the remarkable story of a girl who knew from a young age that she wanted to change the world — and did.

Malala’s powerful story will open your eyes to another world and will make you believe in hope, truth, miracles and the possibility that one person — one young person — can inspire change in her community and beyond.

PRAISE

★ “A searing and personal portrait of a young woman who dared to make a difference.” — Publishers Weekly (starred review)

“Malala Yousafzai isn’t the first to proclaim the pen mightier than the sword, but she is probably the only teenager to emerge defiant after taking a bullet for the right of literacy.” — Los Angeles Times

“Among Yousafzai’s many gifts is the ability to convey both how extraordinary she herself is and how many children might be, too, if someone taught them how to read and write.” — TheNewYorker.com

“Everyone who laid eyes on Malala Yousafzai knew the Pakastani schoolgirl was someone special. When her mountain town of Mingora, in the Swat Valley, fell under Taliban rule, her courage made her a powerful symbol.” — Vanity Fair