How to Train Your Dragon Series

By Cressida Cowell

Genre: Juvenile Fiction

Curriculum Subject: Adventure: Knights/Dragons, Adventure: Magic/Fantasy

Grades: 3-7

Meet Hiccup Horrendous Haddock III, heir of the Viking chiefdom, but a boy with one very big problem: a hero he is not. How to Train Your Dragon is the riotous story of Hiccup’s quest to hunt down the fiercest dragon, bring it into submission, and–hopefully–pass his initiation. Instead, he ends up with the smallest, most ornery dragon—it’s even toothless! Thus begins the hijinx of the world’s most lovable, unlikely hero and a most reluctant “beast.” Packed with energetic drawings and plenty of action, this boisterous tale is just right for fantasy fans or anyone with a spirit for adventure.

“This hilarious farce will appeal to heroic fiction fans.” –Booklist

“A narrative rich in dragon muck [and] cartoon violence … genuinely fierce, intelligent, and scary dragons nearly steal the show, but Hiccup and his diminutive sidekick ultimately come out on top, both displaying a proper hero’s mix of quick wit, courage, and loyalty.” –Kirkus Reviews

“Short chapters, clever slapstick, kid-pleasing character names and goofy, childlike drawings will keep even reluctant readers turning these pages–and chuckling as they go.” –Publishers Weekly

“This is a goofy and exciting tale of an underdog who proves that brains can be just as important as brawn. Kids will hoot at the ridiculous names and sympathize with Hiccup’s exasperation with his truly obstinate but strangely lovable dragon. A delightful read.” –School Library Journal

