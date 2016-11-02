The Daredevils Who Conquered the Skies

By Lawrence Goldstone

Genre: Juvenile Non-Fiction

Curriculum Subject: Science: Astronomy/Space/Aviation, Science: Inventions, Social Studies: History

Grades: 3-7

Aviator Lincoln Beachey broke countless records: he looped-the-loop, flew upside down and in corkscrews, and was the first to pull his aircraft out of what was a typically fatal tailspin. As Beachey and other aviators took to the skies in death-defying acts in the early twentieth century, these innovative daredevils not only wowed crowds, but also redefined the frontiers of powered flight.

Higher, Steeper, Faster takes readers inside the world of the brave men and women who popularized flying through their deadly stunts and paved the way for modern aviation. With heart-stopping accounts of the action-packed race to conquer the skies, plus photographs and fascinating archival documents, this book will exhilarate readers as they fly through the pages.

PRAISE

★ “For those who love history, aviation, or stories of great daring, this is pure pleasure.” —Kirkus

★ “Goldstone deftly combines captivating descriptions of the personalities—male and female—with discussion of the many improvements and ever-present hazards of early flying.” —Publishers Weekly

★ “Readers will breathlessly follow the race to conquer the sky as these early aviators perform daring stunts and break achievement records that seem unbelievable today.” —School Library Connection