Guts & Glory Series by Ben Thompson

In most history books, the people are boring, the places are boring, and the events are boring.

THESE AREN’T MOST HISTORY BOOKS.

Genre: Juvenile Non-Fiction

Curriculum Subject: Social Studies: History, Social Studies: Biographies, Social Studies: America, Adventure: General

Grades: 3-7

From courageous cavalry rides deep into enemy territory to harrowing covert missions undertaken by spies and soldiers, the events of the American Civil War were filled with daring figures and amazing feats. This exhilarating overview covers the biggest battles as well as captivating lesser-known moments to entertain kids with unbelievable (and totally true) tales of one of America’s most fascinating conflicts.

Curriculum Subject: Social Studies: History, Social Studies: Biographies, Adventure: General, Mythology

From battle-axe-wielding tribes plundering the greatest cities of Europe to powerful kings and queens ruling their dominions with iron fists, the Vikings were some of the most feared and fearless figures in European history. Find the bravest heroes, the most menacing villains, and unbelievably awesome facts and myths inside this action-packed overview that will amaze kids with tales of a people so incredible…it’s hard to believe they were real.

Curriculum Subject: Social Studies: History, Social Studies: Biographies, Social Studies: America, Social Studies: Europe/Asia/Africa, Adventure: General

From massive aerial battles that clouded the skies with planes to deathly secret operations deep behind enemy lines, the events of World War II are some of the most awe-inspiring of all time. Discover legendary commanders, tremendous fights, elite soldiers, and courageous individuals whose deeds truly made the difference in this jaw-dropping guide to the biggest war the world has ever seen.

Curriculum Subject: Social Studies: America, Social Studies: Biographies, Social Studies: History

From George Washington crossing the icy Delaware, to Molly Pitcher fearlessly firing her cannon, the people of the American Revolution were some of the bravest and most inspiring of all time. Jump into a riot in the streets of Boston, join the Culper Spy Ring as they steal secrets in the dead of night, and watch the signing of the Declaration of Independence in this accessible guide to the birth of the United States.

SERIES PRAISE

“An entertaining overview…. What brings these events to life, particularly for reluctant readers, is Thompson’s spirited, conversational narration…. Should keep students engaged.” —Booklist

“The book’s greatest strength is its colloquial storytelling…. Thompson’s passion for his subject is infectious…. An easy, breezy series opener that should help create a few new history buffs.” —Kirkus Reviews

“Action-packed…. Thompson adopts an urgent and sometimes humorous tone that conveys infectious enthusiasm…. A rousing introduction to this defining conflict that makes the history appealing and relatable.” —Publishers Weekly

“Thompson displays a solid knowledge of the Civil War…. He ably covers major battles, campaigns, and figures…mixing informational passages and fact boxes with colorful action sequences.” — School Library Journal