Falling for Hamlet

By Michelle Ray

Genre: Juvenile Fiction

Curriculum Subject: Folk Tales/Fairy Tales/Classics: Princess/Prince, Teen Life: Family, Teen Life: Personal Development, Teen Life: Relationships/Sexuality, Teen Life: Technology

Grades: 9 – 17

Meet Ophelia: a blonde, beautiful high-school senior and long-time girlfriend of Prince Hamlet of Denmark. Her life is dominated not only by her boyfriend’s fame and his overbearing family, but also by the paparazzi who hound them wherever they go. As the devastatingly handsome Hamlet spirals into madness after the mysterious death of his father, the King, Ophelia rides out his crazy roller coaster life, and lives to tell about it. In live television interviews, of course.

Passion, romance, drama, humor, and tragedy intertwine in this compulsively readable debut novel, told by a strong-willed, modern-day Ophelia.

PRAISE

“Inventive and brazen… Everything here is engaging… There is much for modern girls to love in Falling for Hamlet… it’s the original girl story, about boys and love.” –The New York Times Book Review

“[Falling for Hamlet] might even win Shakespeare a few new fans. Recommended.” –Library Media Conection