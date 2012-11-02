By Paolo Bacigalupi

Genre: Science Fiction

Curriculum Subjects: Survival, Science Fiction, Friendship

Grade: 9-12

SLJ Best Book of 2012 | Kirkus Best Books of 2012 | 2013 Tayshas Reading List

In a dark future America where violence, terror, and grief touch everyone, young refugees Mahlia and Mouse have managed to leave behind the war-torn lands of the Drowned Cities by escaping into the jungle outskirts. But when they discover a wounded half-man–a bioengineered war beast named Tool–who is being hunted by a vengeful band of soldiers, their fragile existence quickly collapses. One is taken prisoner by merciless soldier boys, and the other is faced with an impossible decision: Risk everything to save a friend, or flee to a place where freedom might finally be possible.

This thrilling companion to Paolo Bacigalupi’s highly acclaimed Ship Breaker is a haunting and powerful story of loyalty, survival, and heart-pounding adventure.

[quote]★”Beautifully written, filled with high-octane action, and featuring badly damaged but fascinating and endearing characters” – PW[/quote]

[quote]★”Arguably, the novel’s greatest success lies in the creation of a world that is so real, the grit and decay of war and ruin will lay thick on the minds of readers long after the final page. – Kirkus Reviews[/quote]

