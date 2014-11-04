Beautiful Creatures

By Kami Garcia & Margaret Stohl

Genre: Juvenile Fiction

Curriculum Subject: Teen Life: Family, Teen Life: Relationships/Sexuality, Teen Life: Personal Development

Grades: 7 – 17

Lena Duchannes is unlike anyone the small Southern town of Gatlin has ever seen, and she’s struggling to conceal her power and a curse that has haunted her family for generations. But even within the overgrown gardens, murky swamps and crumbling graveyards of the forgotten South, a secret cannot stay hidden forever.

Ethan Wate, who has been counting the months until he can escape from Gatlin, is haunted by dreams of a beautiful girl he has never met. When Lena moves into the town’s oldest and most infamous plantation, Ethan is inexplicably drawn to her and determined to uncover the connection between them.

In a town with no surprises, one secret could change everything.

Download Educator Guide

PRAISE

“This book has it all…Who could ask for more? A sequel? Please!” –VOYA

“In the Gothic tradition of Anne Rice, the authors evoke a dark, supernatural world…Give this to fans of Stephenie Meyer’s Twilight or HBO’s “True Blood” series.” –School Library Journal

“[Readers] will be swept up by the haunting and detailed atmosphere, the conventions and structures of Southern life, and a compelling and dimensional mythology” –Publishers Weekly

“Smart, textured and romantic” –Kirkus Reviews