Adaptation

By Malinda Lo

Genre: Science Fiction

Curriculum Subjects: Adventure: Aliens

Grade: 10 & Up

A bold contemporary science fiction thriller from the acclaimed author of Ash and The Huntress.

Across North America, flocks of birds start hurling themselves at airplanes, causing many flights to crash. The scary part? The birds seem to be doing it on purpose. Government fears of terrorism ground all other flights stranding thousands of travelers including teens Reese and David. They just want to get home to San Francisco. A frantic car ride north through the Nevada desert ends in a horrible crash no one could survive. But Reese and David survived, though a bit … changed.

PRAISE:

A CBC Best Children’s Book of 2013

A 2013 Top Ten Rainbow Project Book

“Absolutely compelling.” –The Horn Book

“Slot this on the shelf between Cory Doctorow’s Little Brother and The X-Files.” –Kirkus