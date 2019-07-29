Tell Me the Day Backwards
CRITICS HAVE SAID
- An original concept distinguishes Tell Me the Day Backwards from other bedtime books, though in a way that also feels familiar and right.
–The New York Times
- The plot’s contrivance creates a game within a game–kids will have fun discovering the cause behind the effect in each of the day’s events.
–Publishers Weekly
- While bedtime stories abound, not all are equal. Make room on your shelves for this one.
–School Library Journal
