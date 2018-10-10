Little, Brown and Company to Publish THE REUNION by France’s #1 Bestselling Author, Guillaume Musso

Weidenfeld & Nicolson will publish alongside Little, Brown and Company for a Hachette global publishing event

New York, NY—October 10, 2018

Reagan Arthur, Senior Vice President and Publisher of Little, Brown and Company, announced today the upcoming publication of THE REUNION, by France’s #1 bestselling author, Guillaume Musso. Asya Muchnick, VP, Executive Editor, at Little, Brown & Company, acquired North American Rights, while Federico Andornino, Commissioning Editor at Weidenfeld & Nicolson, acquired UK and Commonwealth rights; both deals were struck with Musso’s French publisher Calmann-Lévy. The book is slated for publication on July 7, 2019. It will be available in hardcover and eBook, and in an audio edition by Hachette Audio. Calmann-Lévy, Weidenfeld & Nicolson (part of the Orion Publishing Group), and Little, Brown & Company are all part of the Hachette Livre worldwide group.

Guillaume Musso has long been France’s #1 bestselling author, and the French edition of THE REUNION has sold over half a million copies since its publication earlier this year. It was the first novel by Musso to be published by Calmann-Lévy. This September, France Télévisions announced that it will broadcast the novel as a six-part miniseries, with Sydney Gallonde attached as producer. Other international broadcasters will be announced soon.

The book—pitched as being in the vein of Joël Dicker’s The Truth About the Harry Quebert Affair and Harlan Coben’s Tell No One—is set on the French Riviera and takes place during a high school reunion, as dark secrets and past crimes are revealed.

French Riviera, winter 1992

On a freezing night, as her high school campus is engulfed in a snowstorm, 19-year-old Vinca Rockwell runs away with her philosophy teacher, with whom she’s been having a secret affair.

No one will ever see her again.

French Riviera, spring 2017

Formerly inseparable, Fanny, Thomas, and Maxime—Vinca’s best friends—have not spoken in twenty-five years. But when they receive a notice from their old school detailing plans for a new gymnasium and inviting them to a class reunion, they know they must go back one more time. Because there is a body buried in that building. And they’re the ones who put it there.

Guillaume Musso says: “I had been thinking about writing a novel revolving around a school reunion for a very long time. Bringing people who have shared the most intense years of their lives back together constitutes, in my opinion, a reservoir of exciting and potentially explosive situations. After all, reconnecting with friends you lost touch with long ago is an opportunity to take stock of your life, to compare your adult existence with the dreams you had back then, at an age when emotions were heightened with feelings of jealousy, euphoria, and love ‘until death do us part.’ THE REUNION is a pursuit and exploration of the most intimate aspects of the protagonists’ secret lives, as each of them has been running from something for as long as they can remember.”

Federico Andornino, Weidenfeld & Nicolson commissioning editor: “Guillaume Musso is a writer who knows exactly how to keep the reader glued to the page: THE REUNION is 50 percent thriller, 50 percent study of teenage obsession—and 100 percent compulsive reading. When our friends at Calmann-Lévy first approached us to be one of Guillaume’s new English-language publishers, we quite simply just had to say yes. I am thrilled to share this publication with our wider Hachette global family.”

Reagan Arthur, Little, Brown and Company Publisher and SVP: “It’s no wonder that Guillaume Musso’s novels have sold millions of copies. He has a gift for propulsive, thrilling storytelling, and THE REUNION offers us the perfect opportunity to introduce him to North American readers.”

Philippe Robinet, Calmann-Lévy CEO: “Guillaume Musso has been an internationally bestselling author, beloved by readers in countries around the world, for many years: his new novel is currently being translated across all continents and has hit the bestseller list in every territory where it has been published. I am now particularly thrilled that, thanks to our Hachette friends in the UK and US, THE REUNION is going to reach English-speaking readers as well.”

Guillaume Musso’s novels have been translated into forty languages and have become international bestsellers around the world. He was born in 1974 in Antibes, the setting for THE REUNION.

About Little, Brown and Company:

Little, Brown and Company is a division of Hachette Book Group, Inc. Founded in 1837, Little, Brown has long been recognized as a publisher committed to publishing fiction of the highest quality and nonfiction of lasting significance. Hachette Book Group is a leading trade publisher based in New York and a division of Hachette Livre, the third largest trade and educational publisher in the world. HBG is made up of eight publishing groups: Little, Brown and Company; Little, Brown Books for Young Readers; Grand Central Publishing; Perseus Books; Orbit; Hachette Books; Hachette Nashville; and Hachette Audio. For more information, visit hbgusa.com.