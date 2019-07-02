A Big Mooncake for Little Star StoryWalk

The Floyd County Library and the Floyd County Parks Department in New Albany, IN have collaborated to bring a storywalk to the new Kevin Hammersmith Memorial Park. Visitors can walk along a path that features spreads from Grace Lin’s Caldecott Honor book, A Big Mooncake for Little Star. A ribbon cutting was held on Friday, June 28, 2019, which was attended by relatives of Kevin Hammersmith, whom the park was named after. They were presented with a copy of the book by the library director Melissa Merida to commemorate it being chosen as the first book for the park’s storywalk. Abby Johnson, Collection Development Leader at the New Albany-Floyd County Public Library, was generous enough to share news and photos of the event with LB School.

Chris Morris at the News and Tribune reports:

“We are thrilled to have the storywalk here at beautiful Kevin Hammersmith Park,” Floyd County Library Director Melissa Merida said. State Rep. Ed Clere, R-New Albany, praised the library at the storywalk ribbon cutting event Friday for getting out into the community in order to reach more people. “The library has always been one of our greatest assets,” he said. “This is part of a much larger story about the library in recent years.”

A Big Mooncake for Little Star is Grace Lin’s fist picture book in 10 years. It features gouache illustrations to tell an original folk tale about the phases of the moon. In addition to being awarded a Caldecott Honor, it gained 5 stared reviews from Kirkus, School Library Journal, Publishers Weekly, BCCB, and The Horn Book, and was on several end-of-the-year Best Books lists.

A Big Mooncake for Little Star A Caldecott Honor Book!

A gorgeous picture book that tells a whimsical origin story of the phases of the moon, from award-winning, bestselling author-illustrator Grace Lin

Pat, pat, pat...

Little Star's soft feet tiptoed to the Big Mooncake.

Little Star loves the delicious Mooncake that she bakes with her mama. But she's not supposed to eat any yet! What happens when she can't resist a nibble?

