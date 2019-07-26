The Helpful Puppy
CRITICS HAVE SAID
- This gentle story, reminiscent of an earlier era, has wide appeal and is a good choice for most collections.
–School Library Journal
- This book would be appreciated by any children who struggle with feelings of unimportance from time to time.
–Children
- The short text, simple plot and amusing illustrations make this a fine choice for preschoolers who are just transitioning into real stories.
–Kirkus Reviews
IF YOU LOVE THIS BOOK, THEN TRY:
- Dewdney, Anna. Llama Llama Time to Share.</> Viking, 2012.
- Lowrey, Janette Sebring. The Poky Little Puppy. Golden Books, 1942.
- Willems, Mo. The Pigeon Wants a Puppy. Hyperion Books CH, 2008.