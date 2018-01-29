I’TS NOT JUST A BOOK, IT’S A ________

IT’S NOT JUST A BOOK, IT’S ___________.

Happy holidays, LBYR parents! How has your season of giving been going so far? Have you bought all of your presents yet? Well, we’re of course a bit biased, but we have to suggest books (and they’re easy to wrap, for those of us who will never be Martha Stewart in that department). Because books aren’t just books—they’re so much more. They’re a winter break vacation without ever leaving home, a wild adventure when you’re snowed in, stuffed full of sugar cookies, and feeling stir-crazy. So check out our graphics to discover the wondrous journeys that each of these reads contains!