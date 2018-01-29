DOWNLOAD THE BAD BOOKS EVENT KIT!
Bad Books Event Kit
Do you read Bad Books? Then you’ll love this Bad Party Kit! Continue the adventures of Pseudonymous Bosch’s outrageous series with this kit chock-full of party game ideas, discussion questions and reproducible activity sheets sure to inspire hours of goofy laughter. You’ll find everything you need for hours of Bad Books-inspired fun. Well, everything except for Spanish-speaking llamas and sneezy dragons—they were too large to fit on these pages.