11 OCTOBER READS YOU MAY HAVE MISSED

The days are growing colder and darker, and winter is quickly approaching… so what better time to snuggle up and read? Check out our list of LBYR books released this past month, full of beautifully illustrations, laugh-out-loud stories, fantastical tales, and more.

From the New York Times bestselling author Lemony Snicket comes a witty, deadpan tale about the contagious nature of bad moods. This picture book provides a humorous lesson on forgiveness and reminds readers that a little ice cream and empathy goes a long way in turning a bad mood around!

Debut author-illustrator Sharee Miller celebrates different shapes, textures, and styles of black hair in her new picture book! With colorful illustrations and an endearing text, Princess Hair spreads the invaluable message that all hair is befitting of royalty.

When Rory and his dad can’t find the perfect Christmas tree, Rory is worried the holiday will be ruined! Can he and his friends learn how to get into the Christmas spirit without one? This festive tale from popular comic artist Liz Climo will appeal to children, Tumblr followers, and new fans alike!

The bestselling authors of The Sheepover are back with another charming story set on their bustling Vermont farm. This time, follow Maisie, an adorable sheepdog puppy, as she learns about each animal’s job: laying eggs, pulling carts, and making wool. But can Maisie find her own place in her new home?

5. Malala’s Magic Pencil by Malala Yousafzai, illustrated by Kerascoet

Nobel Peace Prize winner Malala Yousafzai has changed the world with her inspiring story and perseverance. Now, younger readers can learn about Malala through her first picture book! The tale recounts her childhood in Pakistan and desire to make the world a better place with a magic pencil. As she grows older, Malala discovers that true power came from her words.

6. Haunted Sleepover by B. A. Frade

Who says spooky books are just for Halloween? For young readers who want to keep the Halloween spirit going all year long, check out the Scaremaster series. The newest frightfully fun installment takes you on a journey through a haunted night in a museum. Enter if you dare!

7. Draw-It-Yourself Adventures: Superhero Saga by Andrew Judge, illustrated by Chris Judge

Embark upon another trip to Doodletown with the latest customizable tale in the Draw-It-Yourself Adventures series! Scribble, sketch, fold, and twist your way through a story of superheroes, villains, action, and mayhem— and be prepared to laugh the whole time.

8. The Wizards of Once by Cressida Cowell

The internationally bestselling author of How to Train Your Dragon is back! Wizards and Warriors have been mortal enemies for centuries. But when a warrior princess and wizards prince collide on the trail of a deadly witch, it’s the start of a grand adventure! Readers will be transported to the wildwood by Cressida’s trademark humor and charming illustrations.

9. Celebrate the Season: The Twelve Pets of Christmas and Celebrate the Season: Secret Snowflake by Taylor Garland

The magic of Christmas is captured in the first two books of this very merry middle grade series! In The Twelve Pets of Christmas, Quinn raises money for the local animal shelter by selling ornaments. But will she be able to make sure her favorite dog has a home for the holidays? In Secret Snowflake, Riley must discover who has been leaving her thoughtful, anonymous secret snowflake gifts. Is it her crush Marcus or someone else entirely?

10. All the Wrong Questions: Question 1 by Lemony Snicket, illustrated by Seth

Before the Baudelaires, before A Series of Unfortunate Events, even before the invention of Netflix, Lemony Snicket was a boy discovering the mysteries of the world. Read the account of it all in the debut volume of the New York Times bestselling series, available now with a new look.

11. Nevermoor: The Trials of Morrigan Crow by Jessica Townsend

Discover the story TIME Magazine called, “A Harry Potter-esque adventure.” Nevermoor is the first book in a breathtaking new series by debut author Jessica Townsend about a cursed girl who escapes death and finds herself in a magical world—but is then tested beyond her wildest imagination.